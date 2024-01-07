Person barricaded in Bethany home, heavy police presence

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police have alerted neighbors to a person barricading themselves in a home near Northwest 27 Street and Council Sunday afternoon according to Bethany Police.

Police aren’t releasing many details for now as to why but neighbors have posted online stating that there is a heavy police presence.

