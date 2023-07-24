Person barricaded in Cobb County home, police and SWAT on the scene

Kennesaw Police have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that someone is barricaded inside a Cobb County home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, the person is inside a home near the 4100 block of Kentmere Main.

Cobb County Police Department is also on the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

NewsChopper2 is on the way to the scene.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured or what may have started this incident.

Stay with Channel 2 Action News on WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News at 4 P.M. for this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: