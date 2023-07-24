Person barricaded in Cobb County home, police and SWAT on the scene
Kennesaw Police have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that someone is barricaded inside a Cobb County home.
According to police, the person is inside a home near the 4100 block of Kentmere Main.
Cobb County Police Department is also on the scene.
NewsChopper2 is on the way to the scene.
It is unclear if anyone has been injured or what may have started this incident.
