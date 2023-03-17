Person barricaded inside Evanston apartment brings police, health care professionals to scene

Officers and health care professionals remain on the scene where a possibly “emotionally disturbed” person is holed up inside an Evanston home Friday evening, Evanston police said.

It started about 3:30 p.m. at an apartment building in the 900 block of Michigan Avenue, police tweeted.

Earlier, some schools were placed on “soft lockdown” and as of 5:45 p.m., the situation is ongoing, police said.

Check back for details.