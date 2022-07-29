Person barricaded inside Gaston County home draws SWAT response, authorities say

A person barricaded inside a home drew a large SWAT response in Gaston County Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The massive, multi-agency law enforcement presence shut down part of a highway in Ranlo for several hours, starting at around 2 p.m.

ALSO READ: Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in north Charlotte

According to Gaston County EMS, someone had barricaded themselves inside a home and a SWAT negotiator was at the scene to help get them to leave.

Authorities have not said who they were looking for and what that person is accused of doing, but the SWAT situation could be seen starting to clear just before 5 p.m.

Traffic Advisory:



GPD is assisting Ranlo PD with police activity in Ranlo.



Lowell Rd (Rt 7) is CLOSED between Smyre Dr and Phillips St.



Watch for police direction in that area or seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/vw7AbJqt0R — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) July 29, 2022

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew overhead where dozens of police and sheriff’s vehicles were blocking Highway 7 near East Street. Several officers could be seen wearing vests.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Ranlo Police Department to find out what led up to the situation and whether anyone is in custody. We have not heard back at this point.

“You don’t think it is going to happen near your house, you know what I mean? Nowadays you don’t know. Staying safe over here because you don’t know if that guy’s got a long gun or something,” neighbor Eric Wilson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: SWAT responds to barricaded person in Huntersville)