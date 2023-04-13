Person barricaded inside home after stealing gun from golf club, York County sheriff says

Someone who was released from jail Tuesday is accused of stealing a gun from Pinetuck Golf Club the next day before barricading himself in a nearby house, the York County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night.

Officers have just launched a second drone into the air. You can see the lights blinking from it in this video. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/60wooga4Sz — Coleman J. Montgomery (@colemanreports) April 13, 2023

At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff said deputies responded to a barricaded subject on Tuckaway Road in Rock Hill.

At about 10 p.m., the sheriff said negotiators were on the scene and the road was blocked near the Pinetuck Golf Club.

A Channel 9 crew was also there and saw deputies in tactical gear and drones in the air.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 1 injured after paraplane crashes in York County field, sheriff says