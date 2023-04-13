Person barricaded inside home after stealing gun from golf club, York County sheriff says

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Someone who was released from jail Tuesday is accused of stealing a gun from Pinetuck Golf Club the next day before barricading himself in a nearby house, the York County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night.

At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff said deputies responded to a barricaded subject on Tuckaway Road in Rock Hill.

At about 10 p.m., the sheriff said negotiators were on the scene and the road was blocked near the Pinetuck Golf Club.

A Channel 9 crew was also there and saw deputies in tactical gear and drones in the air.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

