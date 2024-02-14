A person breaking into a car is shot and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade, police say

A person breaking into a car was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m near Northwest 79th Avenue and 194th Street.

According to Miami-Dade police, after the shooting, the suspected robber got into the driver’s seat of an “awaiting vehicle” before he crashed into several others.

The driver died there and a passenger in the get-away car took off.

Police have not said whether the shooter is the owner of the car that was being ransacked.

This article will be updated when more information is available.