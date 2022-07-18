Person who broke Lansing Catholic windows used to attend school, police say

LANSING — A former Lansing Catholic High School student is responsible for breaking 11 of the building's windows early Thursday morning, according to police.

School officials reviewed video camera footage and informed police of their findings, Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said Monday.

The broken windows were the result of one of two vandalism incidents to take place at Lansing-area Catholic schools that night. A window also was broken at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School in East Lansing, and a 700-pound statue of the Virgin Mary was toppled — breaking off its head.

The Rev. Gordon Reigle, the East Lansing parish's priest, said Friday that no particular messages were communicated by the vandalism. He said the broken window has been repaired and everything will eventually be replaced.

Lansing Catholic officials, East Lansing police and St. Thomas Aquinas officials could not be reached with an immediate request for comment Monday.

Police did not say whether the incidents were related. They hope to release more information soon, Gulkis said.

