Person catches on fire after pouring gasoline on campfire in southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue says a person caught on fire Saturday after pouring gasoline onto a campfire.

The injured individual, who was not identified by authorities, received second and third degree burns on 8% of their body, primarily on their foot and leg. They were transported to a local hospital before being moved to a Las Vegas burn unit.

Hurricane Fire authorities said the person inadvertently started “fires in multiple other spots around the yard” after catching on fire. They are reminding the public to “stop, drop and roll” when in trouble.

In addition to stopping and rolling on the ground, the U.S. Fire Administration adds to cover your face with your hands if you or your clothes catch on fire. It says to “roll over and over or back and forth until the fire is out.”

For those who are unable to stop, drop and roll — due to age or injury — it says to use a blanket or towel to smother the flames by wrapping it around the person.

A person caught on fire Saturday after pouring gasoline onto a campfire in Hurricane, Utah. (Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue)

