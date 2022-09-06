Person charged in connection with stabbing outside popular Mascoutah bar

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office has announced charges against a 37-year-old man in connection with the stabbing of three people outside Skootr’s Restaurant in Mascoutah early Sunday morning.

Alex Frank of Mascoutah has been charged with five counts of aggravated battery and was being held on $75,000 bond.

The victims were identified as Mascoutah residents Jason Green, 41, Natasha Green, 43, and Michelle Parks, 42.

Mascoutah officers responded to the popular restaurant and bar at 323 E. Main St. about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a “fight/stabbing incident,” according to a release from the Mascoutah Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that an altercation had occurred outside of the bar where three victims were injured suffering from apparent knife wounds,” it stated. “A 37-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the scene with a knife being recovered.”

Skootr’s later posted on its Facebook page that the alleged attacker rode past the bar on a bicycle, but later revised the post with reference to the bike omitted.

According to charging documents, Green was stabbed multiple times in the head and body. The others sustains stab wounds to the body.

All of the victims were transported to area hospitals. Two were treated and released while an unnamed third was admitted for additional treatment. Their condition is not confirmed as of Tuesday.