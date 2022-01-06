In-Person Classes For Geneva District 304 To Resume Monday

GENEVA, IL — Geneva School District 304 is planning to welcome students back for the spring semester Monday. Ahead of the start of in-person classes, district officials are asking families to report positive COVID-19 cases that occurred during winter break.

Parents and guardians should call their school's attendance line if a student or anyone in their house tested positive or is currently in isolation. The school district also wants to know if a student was in close contact with someone who tested positive or had been told to quarantine, officials wrote in a reminder message to families.

Students who are sick are also asked not to come to school.

"Thank you for your continued partnership in our efforts to maximize in-person learning," district officials said in a message.

At schools, students and staff who test positive for the virus are required to isolate for 10 days — guidance that remains the same despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recent recommendation to shorten isolation time to five days for the general public. The Illinois Department of Transportation is expected to release updated guidance for schools soon.



"We will continue to implement mitigation strategies and monitor our COVID dashboard in our efforts to safely maintain in-person learning," the message reads.

