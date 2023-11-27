Can a person of color get a fair trial in Arizona? Ask a prominent Black attorney

Benjamin Taylor is a civil rights lawyer who wants a justice system that’s fair for everyone — not just those with the means to pay for a good defense.

The Tucson native dreamed of working on Wall Street but found finance wasn’t really for him and turned to law.

Taylor drew national attention defending the case of a woman who was wrongfully arrested in Scottsdle for a hit-and-run and who later won a lawsuit against the city.

Now, Taylor has another bully pulpit to fight for equity and justice reform. He’s president of the State Bar of Arizona — the first Black lawyer to have that post.

I sat down with him to talk about what that means in an episode of AZ I See It, a video series that offers diverse perspectives from across the state.

Our justice system must work for everyone

Attorney Benjamin Taylor (center) speaks during a press conference for Yessenia Garcia (right) on Aug. 31, 2021, at the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. Courthouse plaza at 401 W. Washington St. in Phoenix. Looking on is Attorney Anthony Ramirez (left).

Taylor is busy with his private practice and overseeing the bar, which regulates the practice of law in the state. He talks about using that post to pave the way for other minorities to pursue law and work to ensure there’s a system that works for everyone.

There isn’t a defining moment that led him to devote himself to civil rights. In speaking with Taylor, I got the sense that it was more of an understanding and affinity of the historical oppression that some minorities, especially African Americans, have endured by law enforcement.

A lot has changed since the birth of the nation that viewed African Americans as partial citizens.

The Jim Crow era is gone. African Americans dominate in several industries, including popular sports and Hollywood. They get big promotions and high-profile posts, including Taylor himself.

Yet, prisons remain disproportionally packed with minorities, and police brutality isn’t a thing of the past.

The police killing of George Floyd that shook the nation wasn’t an isolated incident. Locally, the Phoenix Police Department has had its share of misdeeds against minorities and thus remains under Justice Department investigation.

Still, Taylor has hope for fair and equal treatment for all.

“A lot of ancestors, people like Thurgood Marshall and Dr. King Jr., fought and put their lives on the line to do this,” he told me. “I figured if they could this, I can do this.

“We still need people who are not afraid to speak up for the less fortunate.”

Elvia Díaz is editorial page editor for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Reach her at 602-444-8606 or elvia.diaz@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, at @elviadiaz1.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: First Black leader of the Arizona bar talks equality, justice