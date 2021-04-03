Person County deputy shoots to death a man holding hostages, sheriff says

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is reviewing a fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred Friday night, the Person County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Sheriff Dewey Jones said a deputy was dispatched around 10:13 p.m. Friday in response to an incomplete 911 call from a location in the 1300 block of Clay Long Road in Hurdle Mills, N.C.. When the deputy arrived, they found a man with a gun holding three people hostage, Jones said.

The deputy called for assistance and demanded that the man drop his weapon, Jones said. The man refused and pointed the gun at the hostages, and the deputy fired at him and hit him at least one time, according to the sheriff. When asked how many shots the deputy fired, Jones said he believed the total to have been three shots, but said the SBI would confirm the exact number.

The News & Observer reached out to the SBI for more information, but did receive a response Saturday afternoon.

Jones said the deputy called emergency medical services and administered aid to the man, but that shortly after EMS arrived on scene, the suspect was pronounced dead.

Jones said one of the hostages had previously obtained a domestic violence protection order against the man the deputy shot.

He said he had been told that one of the victims had been assaulted by the suspect, but said that portion of the investigation was being handled by the SBI.

Jones said he was unable to provide any further details about the suspect, again deferring to the SBI.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the SBI conducts its investigation, which Jones said is standard procedure.