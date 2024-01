PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person in crisis threatening to jump from the Marquam Bridge has blocked traffic along I-405, I-5 and Harbor Drive, Portland police said on social media.

Crisis team negotiators are at the scene.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is also involved.

