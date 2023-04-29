Person in critical condition after apparent drive-by shooting in South Side

A person was injured in a reported drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh’s South Side overnight.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers working in the area heard gunshots in the 1500 block of East Carson Street at around 2:15 a.m.

Police found a male victim who had run to S. 16th Street and Bingham Street. He had been shot in the arm, leg and stomach.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was taken into surgery. He was last listed in critical condition.

According to police, the early investigation shows that the shots came out of a moving car. At least one other vehicle was damaged in the shooting.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

