Person in critical condition after report of shooting at Bestbet poker room in Orange Park

One person has been transported in critical condition from the Best Bet in Orange Park after a shooting somewhere on the property Wednesday, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Department.

Orange Park Police Department is also on the scene.

The incident possibly occurred in the parking lot, but it's unclear at this time.

🔷There is an active investigation in the area of 455 Park Avenue near Best Bet Orange Park. Detectives are on scene, so please be patient when in the area. Updates will be posted as they are obtained. — Orange Park Police (@OPPoliceDept) November 23, 2022

Best Bet Orange Park tells First Coast News that the business is still open for business.

