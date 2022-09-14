Person in critical condition after shooting in Mattapan

A shooting in broad daylight left one person with serious injuries in Mattapan on Wednesday afternoon.

Boston Police say they responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1216 Blue Hill Avenue just before 2:00 p.m.

The victim’s injuries are considered life threatening.

An investigation is underway.

No further information was made available.

