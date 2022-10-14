Person critical after shooting in Goffstown
Oct. 14—An adult was in critical condition after being shot in Goffstown late Thursday, police said Friday.
"At this time, there is no known threat to the public," police said in a news release.
Police said they were notified about a shooting about 11:43 p.m. Thursday at an address in the Pinardville section of Goffstown.
Officers found an adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That person on Friday morning was listed in critical but stable condition.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Goffstown Police Department at (603) 497-4858.
No other details were immediately available.