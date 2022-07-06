Man critically injured after being shot by Glendale police near Bethany Home Road, 67th Avenue

Side view of a Glendale police vehicle.

Aman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries on Wednesday after a shooting involving Glendale police near Bethany Home Road and 67th Avenue.

The unidentified man who was shot is believed to be a minor, but police haven't confirmed their age, Sgt. Jose Santiago, a spokesperson with Glendale police, said.

It is unclear how many times he was shot.

No officers were injured during the shooting, according to a tweet by Glendale police.

During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Santiago said officers were looking for a stolen vehicle which they found in the area of the shooting around 1:30 p.m. There were several people inside the vehicle and they had a weapon, according to Santiago.

Police did not say what type of weapon it was or how many people were in the vehicle.

Then an altercation occurred, which led to police firing. Details on what led to the altercation weren't released. It is unclear how many officers fired their weapons.

The people who were inside the car were in police custody and Santiago said there was no threat to the community.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man critically injured after Glendale police shooting