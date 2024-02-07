Person critically injured in shooting on Indy’s northwest side
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy’s northwest side
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy’s northwest side
There’s a new race car meant for the Indy Autonomous Challenge that was just revealed at the 2024 CES called the IAC AV-24. Yes, autonomous cars that race.
Clemson improved to 2-60 all time in road games against North Carolina.
While the get-in seats in Las Vegas are trending toward record highs, what about the average ticket price and secondary market?
It takes about six tries before people typically stop smoking because nicotine is highly addictive. But certain strategies can help.
Ex-Tesla and Ford Advanced EV development boss Alan Clarke is leading a Ford skunkworks project to develop a low-cost electric vehicle, TechCrunch has learned. Ford CEO Jim Farley made a brief reference Tuesday during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call that a "skunkworks" team had been created to create a "low-cost" EV platform. TechCrunch has since confirmed that Clarke is leading the skunkworks project, which is about two years old and based in Irvine, California.
Charles McDonald is on site in Las Vegas at radio row and joined by Le Betard Show contributor Jessica Smetana to discuss the pandemonium around Vegas in preparation for the Super Bowl. The duo start with a little Formula 1 talk, as Jessica tries to put in NFL terms Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next season. The duo also go back and forth on their Vegas experience so far and what it's like to have a Super Bowl in Sin City. The Washington Commanders have been all over the news for various reasons over the past week, including hiring OC Kliff Kingsbury. The duo discuss that fit with new head coach Dan Quinn, the Ben Johnson revenge tour, whether or not we already distrust the new ownership in Washington and more. Charles and Jessica also hit on their favorite teams, as Jessica enlightens us on what the Las Vegas Raiders are getting in new OC Luke Getsy, and Charles gives insight on the Pittsburgh Steelers getting Arthur Smith. Later, Charles asks an question he's been pondering: is Kyle Shanahan following Andy Reid's career arc? He is currently known for being consistently good but unable to get over the hump and win the big one, just like Andy Reid when he first started. This brings up, once again, the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. The two hosts continue their Super Bowl analysis, including predicting the winner, before finishing off the show by guessing who the surprise guest at the Super Bowl halftime show will be alongside Usher.
The House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected an effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of border security.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman offered a surprising take on the A's planned move to her city as the sports world descends on Las Vegas.
FF7 Rebirth includes an addictive card game, new party dynamics, and space to roam. But what is the fate of characters doomed to die?
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
They take minutes to install and help eliminate annoying dead zones.
Gorgeous flowers that never wilt? Now that's a way to show your everlasting love.
The 2025 Porsche Taycan receives a long list of updates including a new-look design, quicker acceleration, more features, and a higher base price.
Disney's ESPN will team up with Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox to launch a new sports streaming service, set to debut sometime this fall.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by former NBA assistant coach Steve Jones Jr. to talk about which contending teams need to add another player before Thursday’s trade deadline?
Full results from the Associated Press for the Republican primary and caucus in Nevada.
This No. 1 bestselling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
Working out in a larger body can mean being hailed as inspiration or subjected to assumptions and weight comments.
If you've been wanting to pick up a seat cushion, now is the time! Save over 50% on Comfilife, EcoNour and Waoaw cushions thanks to this Valentine's Day deal.
The Vision Pro, Apple's first mixed-reality headset, is undeniably impressive from a technical perspective. After peaking in 2022 at ~$6 billion in funding across ~600 deals, the AR, VR and metaverse market dipped to $2 billion across just 200 rounds.