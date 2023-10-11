Person critically wounded in shooting on Indy's west side

TechCrunch

Mojave, California-based Evolution Space has a new deal with NASA to begin building a solid propulsion center and solid rocket motor testing at the agency’s Stennis Space Center, which will see former facilities repurposed into Evolution’s “Space Propulsion Center.” Evolution plans on repurposing former facilities that were part of the Mississippi Army Ammunition Plant, which was the first and only ammunition plant built by the Army in the decades after the Korean War. This will be the first time NASA Stennis has hosted solid rocket motor development.