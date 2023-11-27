Person in custody after allegedly setting fire inside Westboro Police Station

A person is in police custody after allegedly setting a fire inside the Westboro Police Station on Sunday night.

Westboro Fire received a report from the police department about a fire in the lobby just before 8:30 p.m. When crews arrived a smoldering fire was underway, as well as heavy smoke filling the lobby, being contained by the sprinkler system, police said.

The police station was evacuated. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the building.

No one was injured. Policing operations, including patrol, remain operational.

After a search, which included police K-9 units and police drones, a person of interest was located and taken into custody. That person’s name is not being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

There was minimal fire damage to the building, but the sprinkler system caused significant water damage, estimated to be worth $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

