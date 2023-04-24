Person in custody after body found inside burning RV in Blue Springs, Missouri

A person is in custody after a body was found inside a burning motor home in Blue Springs, a police spokeswoman said Monday.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the death was determined to be “not likely due to fire,” said Jennifer Brady, a spokeswoman for the Blue Springs Police Department.

The victim’s name was not being released until the person was identified and family could be notified, Brady said.

Police have also not publicly identified the name of the person in custody.

Firefighters with the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District responded to the fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home in the 1200 block of Southwest Morningside Drive. Arriving firefighters reported that the large motor home, which was parked in the driveway, was engulfed in fire.

Firefighters found the body inside the motor home while battling the blaze.

Blue Springs police and the Missouri State Fire Marshal were investigating the fire to determine its cause.