Person in custody after crisis standoff in West El Paso

A person suspected of having a mental health emergency was taken into custody after a Wednesday morning standoff in West El Paso that caused a precautionary security increase at nearby schools.

The police Crisis Intervention Team, which is specially trained to deal with people having mental health emergencies, responded to the scene after a person was refusing the exit a vehicle on Orizaba Avenue near Resler Drive, police said. The standoff ended at about noon Wednesday, Dec. 20.

An El Paso police spokesman said that the person is not facing criminal charges and was taken into custody on an emergency detention order, which are typically issued when someone may be suicidal and a danger to themselves.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide & Crisis Prevention Lifeline at 988.

