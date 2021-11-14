Person in custody following shooting at Safari Land in Villa Park

A person was in custody after a shooting at the Safari Land indoor amusement center in Villa Park Saturday night, police said.

The shooting took place shortly before 7 p.m. at the amusement center, which is located in the 700 block of West North Avenue in suburban Villa Park, Michael Rivas, Villa Park’s police chief, said in an email.

One person was injured in the shooting, officials said. A man was shot three times and suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening injuries, Villa Park police said on social media. The man was being treated at a hospital, police said.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Villa Park police announced on Facebook that it, along with the Chicago Police Department, had taken a suspect into custody at his residence in Chicago.

No charges had been announced Sunday.

The shooting remains under investigation.