Person in custody after Garrettsville attack puts two in 'critical condition'

An individual is in custody Friday after an attack that hospitalized two people in critical condition, according to Garrettsville Police Chief Timothy Christopher.

"At approximately 15:32 hours (3:32 p.m.), an individual attacked two subjects that live in the same home. Both subjects have been transported to the local hospital with critical injuries. The individual is currently in custody at the Portage County Justice Center," Christopher said in response to a request for information.

He did not say where the incident occurred or give information on the victims or the person who was arrested.

He said the Portage County Sheriff’s Office along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and The Portage County Prosecutor's Office assisted with the investigation and charges are pending.

At 6:45 p.m., Community EMS, which serves the northern Portage County village, announced on its Facebook page that High Street around Garrettsville Village Hall "remains closed," and that "additional information will come from law enforcement."

Social media posts regarding the incident described a large police presence in the downtown area including officers responding from outside the village.

