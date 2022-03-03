Person in custody after heavy police presence in Newbury

Mar. 2—In a statement from the Newbury Police Department regarding Wednesday's police presence at the intersection of Hay Street and Newman Road, police said the police action did not pose a danger to public safety. If you wish to receive public safety notifications, please register for our Code RED notifications. Thank you."

The Daily News will update this matter. A person is in custody. The number of police vehicles is due to the matter being the serving of a high-risk warrant.