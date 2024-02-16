Person in custody after latest threat at an Iowa high school, officials say

Police sirens

One person was taken into custody by police after school officials learned about a threat against a high school in Jewell ― the latest in a spate of such cases since fatal shootings Jan. 4 at Perry High School.

School officials sent a letter to parents of students at South Hamilton High School alerting them to the threat and the arrest.

Officials learned Thursday morning learned of a conversation that contained a threat against the high school, Superintendent Heather Holm said in the statement.

They contacted authorities and the person who allegedly made the threat was placed in custody, Holm said.

She clarified in a follow-up statement that the suspect who was taken into custody did not have a weapon on campus.

Jewell Police Chief David Turpen declined to comment on the case.

Police deal with other recent Iowa school-related threats

On Feb. 4, a bomb threat interrupted an Iowa High School Speech Association competition in Ankeny. Police later determined it was a non-credible threat, based on interviews with the people involved. On Feb. 9, a Pleasant Hill student faced terrorist threat charges for allegedly making threats toward a classmate.

Both came a month after the Perry school shootings. Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old student there, shot and killed 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff, a student at the adjacent middle school, fatally wounded Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger and injured two other staff members and four students before taking his own life.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Officials: Alleged threat against Jewell high school results in arrest