Person in custody after man found shot to death inside Kansas City, Kansas, home

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot early Wednesday inside a Kansas City, Kansas, home, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of North 58th Street, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Arriving officers found the man dead inside a home and took a person of interest into custody, Chartrand said.

Further details of the homicide were not available.

The killing is the city’s 21st homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, the city had recorded 19 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).