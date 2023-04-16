Person in custody after Saturday night shooting in Biloxi, police say.

A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds Saturday night after a shooting in Biloxi.

Police said in a press release they were called to the 100 block of Briarfield Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a male victim in his 20s, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds.

A “person of interest” has been taken into custody related to the shooting, but not yet charged.

Biloxi police and crime scene investigators were still at the shooting scene late Saturday night.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Biloxi police.