Person in custody after shots fired near Congress Street, police say

Mar. 25—Portland police on Saturday afternoon were investigating a shooting off Congress Street near the city's Stroudwater neighborhood.

"It's an active investigation," police Lt. Robert Doherty said. "We don't have a report of somebody shot, but someone fired a gun. We do have one person in custody."

At the scene near Congress and Frost streets were four police vehicles, including a crime-scene van and police-dog vehicle. Three officers could be seen several yards down the railroad tracks investigating.

Earlier, there was a bicycle on the ground. Police said the person in custody was riding a bicycle.

City safety officials said in September that Portland had seen a spike of violent crime, with a 31% increase over the same month in 2021, and shootings had more than doubled in that year period.

One of the shootings involved two people who were seriously wounded in the Old Port on Sept. 12.

Portland Police Chief F. Heath Gorham said at the time that police were dealing "with a sense of lawlessness."

In October, police investigated reports of gunfire on St. John Street near Park Avenue, and in November, a 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the Parkside neighborhood.