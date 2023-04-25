Person in custody, victim identified following fatal shooting at Stillwater night club

Apr. 24—The Payne County Sheriff's Office has a suspect in custody following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning at the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater.

PCSO Investigator Rockford Brown told the News Press a person was in custody and being interviewed Monday.

The victim is a man named Marco Deleon, who PCSO said was working in Payne County but lived in Texas.

Deputies were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they said they discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Deleon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown said he believes the shooting took place in the club's parking lot.

Investigators said they're looking to speak with anyone who may have been at Blue Diamond that night, including before the event took place.

"Any patrons that were at the establishment at anytime during the evening of (April 22) to closing time on (April 23) who have not talked to law enforcement are encouraged to contact investigator Brandon Myers at 405-533-6816," the release reads. "This includes any persons who may have left prior to the incident."