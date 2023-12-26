Person dead after Christmas Day shooting in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A person is dead after a Christmas Day shooting in Plant City.

Plant City police said they were called to a home on Louisiana Street after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot just before 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Police said they found a person with upper body trauma at the house.

The person was taken to a hospital, where they died.

Plant City police did not provide any information about the victim.

Officers are continuing to work on the case and said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.

