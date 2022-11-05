Person dead in Indianapolis shooting at church on Saturday
A person is dead following a shooting in Indianapolis on Saturday.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot during a funeral at Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, 1701 E. 25th St.
Police said they found a gunshot victim, who has been pronounced deceased.
This story will be updated.
Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter:@cherylvjackson.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: One person dead in Indianapolis shooting at Oasis of Hope Baptist Church