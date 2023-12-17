Person dead, others injured after crash in Oklahoma City

TechCrunch

Ubiquity, the networking and video surveillance camera maker, has fixed a bug that users say mistakenly allowed them access to the accounts and private live video streams of other customers. Reports first emerged on Reddit that some customers received push notifications on their phones featuring Ubiquiti account-related information and private video streams belonging to other customers. "I logged in and I seem to be someone else," said one person on the Ubiquiti subreddit.