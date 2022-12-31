Person dead after overnight shooting in Penn Hills

A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills overnight.

According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m.

Emergency crews found a 39-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition but died from complications after surgery, police said.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

