Person dead after shooting in Spring Valley area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is dead after a shooting in the Spring Valley area, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, the shooting occurred in the 7200 block of Bellavia Avenue in the Spring Valley area.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot. Emergency medical technicians pronounced the person dead on the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available, nor information on the victim’s identity. LVMPD officials will provide an update on the shooting at a later time, police said.

