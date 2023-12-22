Person dead after shooting at New Washington bar

Dec. 21—NEW WASHINGTON — One person in New Washington is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at a local restaurant and bar.

According to a news release, officers from the Clark County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to Sweathogs Bar and Grill in New Washington in response to a reported shooting.

It states that officers found one male had been shot and killed. A female also had a gunshot wound, and was transported for medical care.

The release states that one male person who "was involved" was taken into custody, questioned and then released after consulting with the Clark County Prosecutor's Office.

"Preliminary information suggests that the individuals involved may have known each other and this incident was isolated," the release states.

The investigation is ongoing with the sheriff's office along with the Indiana State Police and the prosecutor's office. There is no immediate danger to public safety, according to CCSO.