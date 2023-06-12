Cincinnati police investigate a shooting in South Fairmount Monday afternoon.

A person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Monday afternoon in South Fairmount, officials said.

Officers responded to an apartment building in the 1700 block of Queen City Avenue after a family member of the victim called police asking for a welfare check at the address, Lt. Col. Lisa Davis said.

Davis said the caller had knowledge of the shooting and information from the call led to a quick address of the suspect.

The identities of the victim and the suspect were not released, but Davis said the victim was a male.

As officers worked the scene, about 10 people sobbed and embraced outside the graffiti-covered apartment building.

This is the 28th fatal shooting in Cincinnati so far this year. Four other people have been wounded in shootings in South Fairmount since the beginning of the year.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information is available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Person dead, suspect in custody after South Fairmount shooting