Person dead in suspected drowning in Ipswich

Aug. 1—IPSWICH — A person has died in what police are calling a "possible drowning" off Pavilion Beach Sunday evening, police said.

The person, whose gender, age, identity and town of residence were withheld by police, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the press release distributed on behalf of the town.

Police and fire departments were sent to Pavilion Beach at 5:17 p.m. for a report of a person in distress in the water.

The person was pulled from the water and assisted by a retired Ipswich firefighter and an off-duty Somerville firefighter, who, according to the press release, do not want to be identified.

The person was put into an ambulance and taken to an undisclosed hospital, where the person was pronounced dead.

Police noted in the press release that the matter is under investigation by the Ipswich Police Department and the Essex District Attorney's office.

