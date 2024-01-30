Person who died in Princeton house blaze not yet identified

Jan. 30—The identity of the person who died in a house fire Saturday in Princeton has yet to be released pending an autopsy, according to the Latah County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the fire that destroyed the home on McKinneyville Road is still under investigation by the Idaho State Fire Marshal.

The fire also injured one other person who was transported by helicopter ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston. That person has since been released.

Firefighters were called at about 9:18 p.m. Saturday and the structure was engulfed when they arrived.

Potlatch Fire Department first responded to the scene.