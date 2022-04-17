Person dies from apparent gunshot wound on south side of Indianapolis

A person died Sunday morning after being shot on the south side near Troy and Madison avenues, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported.

Shortly after midnight, Southeast District officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of Madison Avenue, where they found who they "believe to be an adult male" with injuries that looked like gunshot wounds in a parking lot, according to a release from the department. The man was in critical condition and died after Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services brought him to a hospital, the release stated.

Police have not identified the victim, according to the release.

The department's homicide detectives are investigating and think the shooting might be related to two additional people with gunshot wounds who arrived at a hospital shortly after 1 a.m., the release stated. Police did not release their identities.

Police have not arrested anyone and do not have information on a suspect, according to the release, which also noted that detectives don't believe an active threat exists to the public.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is helping to collect evidence, and the Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death, the release stated. The latter will release the name of the man who died.

Those with information should contact Andrew McKalips at the department's homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Andrew.Mckalips@indy.gov. Those who wish to give tips anonymously should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477, download the P3tips app or go to www.CrimeTips.org.

