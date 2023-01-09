Person dies after being found unresponsive on Treasure Island beach

A person died after he was found unresponsive on Treasure Island beach early Monday morning, according to Treasure Island police.

Police said they were summoned to the beach in the 10800 block of Gulf Boulevard early Monday morning, where an “unresponsive male” was found, according to a news release.

“Life-saving measures were ineffective and the male passed,” the news release states.

Police said the person’s death is under investigation but added in the news release that “there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”

Police said the person’s name will not be released until next of kin is notified. The news release did not specify if the dead person was an adult.