UPDATE: Person dies after being hit by car in SW OKC

UPDATE 9:42 P.M.

Oklahoma City Police have confirmed that the person hit by the vehicle in South Oklahoma City died Sunday night.

Originally police had said that the person received critical injuries but around 30 minutes later that changed to deadly injuries.

ORIGINAL:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was hit by a vehicle in South Oklahoma City Sunday night and taken to the hospital according to Oklahoma City Police.

Officials haven’t said much but said that the person is in critical condition as of Sunday night.

The incident occurred near Southwest 59th Street and South Walker per officials.

No word on the condition of the driver involved or if any arrests were made.

