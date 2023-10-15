Person dies on CTA Red Line tracks after fleeing traffic stop on Dan Ryan: ISP

CHICAGO - A person died on the CTA Red Line tracks Saturday night after fleeing a traffic stop on the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to police.

Around 7:47 p.m., police say an Illinois State Police trooper pulled a vehicle over on southbound I-94 for an "Illinois Vehicle Code Violation."

During the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle fled on foot, police said. The trooper lost sight of the person, and they were later found dead on the nearby CTA Red Line track.

Photos obtained by FOX 32 Chicago show a major emergency response at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station.

According to the CTA, a medical emergency occurred on the train tracks around 8 p.m. Both Chicago police and the fire department responded to the incident.

Bus shuttles would be replacing train service between 95th and 55th, the CTA said.

Illinois State Police is handling the investigation. Witnesses reported seeing a body on the tracks.

Further information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.