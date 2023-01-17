Person dies in Raleigh police custody on Rock Quarry Road

A person has died while in police custody, the Raleigh Police Department said Tuesday morning.

There is a large police presence due to the death in the 800 block of Rock Quarry Road, according to a news release. The area is in Southeast Raleigh off Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported multiple police vehicles outside Supreme Sweepstakes early Tuesday morning.

Police did not share details about the person or the incident, which is being investigated,

