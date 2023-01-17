Person dies in Raleigh police custody on Rock Quarry Road
A person has died while in police custody, the Raleigh Police Department said Tuesday morning.
There is a large police presence due to the death in the 800 block of Rock Quarry Road, according to a news release. The area is in Southeast Raleigh off Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported multiple police vehicles outside Supreme Sweepstakes early Tuesday morning.
Police did not share details about the person or the incident, which is being investigated,
This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more updates.
Raleigh Police Department’s presence in the 800 block of Rock Quarry Road concerns an in-custody death. Additional information will be made available as the investigation progresses.
— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) January 17, 2023