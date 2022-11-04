Person dies after double shooting early Friday in 4600 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard

Topeka police are investigating the city's latest homicide, which they said occurred during a double shooting reported early Friday in the 4600 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

The names, ages and genders of those who were shot weren't being made public Friday morning. No arrests had been made.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:22 a.m. Friday on a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, said police Capt. Jerry Monasmith.

One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said.

Police remained at the scene later Friday morning.

They had yellow crime scene tape wrapped around a large area, which included the parking lot outside 45th Street Topeka, a restaurant and sports bar, and Pit Stop Wine and Spirits, both at 4601 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

The area inside the crime scene tape extended north almost to S.W. 45th Street.

Police had also responded to shootings at the same location last September and last December. Those victims survived.

Monasmith asked anyone with information about the person's death to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

