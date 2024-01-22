Person dies after duplex catches fire in Daytona Beach, firefighters say

One person has died after an overnight fire at a duplex in Daytona Beach, according to firefighters.

The deadly fire started around 2:30 a.m. on Madison Avenue, not far from Bithlo Community Park.

Firefighters said heavy smoke and flames were visible coming out of the structure when they first arrived.

Crews knocked down the flames and went inside of the building where they found one victim dead.

Another person living on the other side of the duplex was able to make it out of the building, officials said.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time, firefighters said.

Officials said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal.

