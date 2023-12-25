Person dies after Fairfax County townhouse fire in Centerville

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said one person was dead after a townhouse fire.

Fire and Rescue officials said in a post on the X platform published at 6:28 a.m., that crews were in 14100 blk of Red River Dr in Centreville.

Upon arrival, crews said they saw smoke and fire coming from the home.

Crews said they got the fire under control. They found one person dead inside the home.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

