Person dies in Fairview house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A residential fire in Fairview on Sunday resulted in the death of one individual, officials said.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the identity of the deceased individual is unknown.

This is a developing story.

