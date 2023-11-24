Person dies following crash involving emergency vehicles in Rowan County, troopers say

A person has died following a crash involving emergency vehicles Friday morning, according to reports from North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 4:50 a.m. on Interstate 85 near exit 70.

Troopers said emergency vehicles were on the scene of a different traffic accident when a vehicle side-swiped an emergency vehicle. The vehicle then struck a fire truck from behind.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, according to troopers.

Rowan County Emergency Services released a statement regarding the incident, saying:

“We are thankful to be able to say that none of our personnel were injured this morning after a truck from South Salisbury FD and Rowan Rescue were hit by a third vehicle not involved in the initial incident to which these trucks were responding.”

Highway patrol said they are continuing to investigate.

